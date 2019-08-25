Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|52.36
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
39.3 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s average price target is $31.5, while its potential upside is 36.60%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 71.1%. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.