Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 52.36 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

39.3 and 39.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Arvinas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s average price target is $31.5, while its potential upside is 36.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 71.1%. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.