Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.