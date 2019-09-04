Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.