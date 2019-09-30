Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Since Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,530,601.38% 0% 0% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 62,597,984.32% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 0.7%. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.