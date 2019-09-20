Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Since Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 11.91 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 21.4% respectively. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.