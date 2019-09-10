Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) Touches $16.90 Low on Sep, 10; Compass Diversified Holdings Has 1.21 Sentiment

The stock of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) reached all time low today, Sep, 10 and still has $16.22 target or 4.00% below today’s $16.90 share price. This indicates more downside for the $393.09M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $16.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.72M less. The stock decreased 5.27% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 9,078 shares traded. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 35 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 29 sold and reduced holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings. The active investment managers in our database reported: 17.92 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Compass Diversified Holdings in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. CODI’s profit will be $23.81M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc. holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for 870,621 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 252,911 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 100,471 shares.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 3.88 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $393.09 million. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on developing other muscarinic-targeted drug candidates.

Analysts await Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-146.02 actual EPS reported by Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.65% EPS growth.