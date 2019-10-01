Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Contrasting side by side

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,530,601.38% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 127,970,749.54% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Current Ratio is 39.3. Meanwhile, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.