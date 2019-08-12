Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.46 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 40.85% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 77.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.