Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

Both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.93 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 7%. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.