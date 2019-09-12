Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Comparison side by side

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 and a Quick Ratio of 39.3. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 76.3%. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.1%. Comparatively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.