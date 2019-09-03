Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio is 39.3. On the competitive side is, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 4.3% respectively. Insiders held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.