Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Comparison side by side

Both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Galapagos NV 122 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Galapagos NV is $157, which is potential -11.30% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 16.78% respectively. Insiders held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 3 of the 5 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.