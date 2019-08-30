Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.51 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 and a Quick Ratio of 39.3. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 27.6% respectively. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.