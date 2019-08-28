Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1506.91 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s potential upside is 137.26% and its average target price is $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.