Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparing side by side

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Allakos Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 and a Quick Ratio of 39.3. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allakos Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 97.4% respectively. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.