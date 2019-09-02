Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.67 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 23.4%. Insiders held roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.