Karpus Management Upped Its Holding in Dtf Tax (DTF) by $2.30 Million as Share Value Rose; As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Lowered Holding by $442,168

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 11,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 40,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 565,321 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeframe Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Risk of Court Ruling; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.44M market cap company. It closed at $13.9 lastly. It is down 5.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30M for 22.49 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,732 shares to 9,153 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management Lp reported 0.08% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Prudential Inc stated it has 18,723 shares. Raymond James has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 9,803 shares. 82,547 are held by Invesco Ltd. 79,859 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 1.00M shares. Product Prtn Lc holds 135,068 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.03% or 48,916 shares. Amer Financial Group Inc owns 913,049 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 880,639 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 22,301 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.03% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 233,284 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Llc. Regions Financial Corp reported 9,279 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 31,571 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 333,178 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Em Mkts Equity Income Fund (CH) by 56,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,261 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 22,139 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0% or 42,582 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 926,150 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 65,487 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 26,671 shares or 0% of the stock. 1607 Capital Prns has invested 0.18% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Saba Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Morgan Stanley invested in 50,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 45,249 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 37,328 shares. Karpus Mgmt owns 329,704 shares. Fiera Cap owns 254,435 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

