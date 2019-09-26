Karpus Management Trimmed Its Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Holding by $1.41 Million; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 3,414 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 9,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 237,745 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, down from 247,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 3.77M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 16/04/2018 – LYSOGENE SA LYS.PA – LYS-GM101 IND-ENABLING PRECLINICAL STUDY PROGRAM IN GM: INTENDS TO REPORT LONG-TERM RESULTS IN H2 OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – S.Korea to inject $750 million into GM’s S.Korean unit -Yonhap; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 percent; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Rangers GM must make a decision soon on Vigneault; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Urge U.S., China to Engage in Constructive Dialogue, Pursue Sustainable Trade Policies; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Govt Set to Cut Monsanto’s GM Cotton Seed Royalties by 20 Percent; 04/04/2018 – GM: JUST IN: Columbia Fire Department is responding to a reported fire at the Spring Hill GM plant. More to come. – ! $GM; 25/04/2018 – GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER SAYS GERMAN GOVERNMENT HAS AN INTEREST IN THE OPEL PLANTS IN GERMANY BEING SECURED FOR LONG TERM; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 4,941 shares to 29,833 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.97 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Com Of America accumulated 3,799 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 33,023 are owned by Greenleaf. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg invested in 1.29 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs reported 129,900 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corp holds 448,767 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 874,191 shares. Colony Group Limited Com has 0.13% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 108,663 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 29,857 shares. 7,000 are owned by Sandler. Heritage Investors Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 46,984 shares. Private Advisor reported 115,400 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has 55,013 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Highland Management has invested 0.29% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ajo LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 372,160 shares. 7,977 were reported by First Foundation.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “GM Stock Under Pressure on Worker Strike Headwinds – Schaeffers Research” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “IPO Fever, Big Auto Blues, and the Future of Self-Driving – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors (GM) Ticks Higher on Reports of Progress in UAW Talks – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corporation, New York-based fund reported 73,253 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 22,351 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Family Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 14,404 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Private Advisor Ltd holds 11,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 107,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 12,366 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 19,746 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 0% or 28,593 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 10,433 shares stake. Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).