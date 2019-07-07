Karpus Management Raised Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Position by $2.30 Million; Boeing Company (BA) Valuation Declined While Rothschild Investment Has Trimmed Position

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,453 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, down from 45,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 3,268 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured (MYI) by 36,562 shares to 4.51M shares, valued at $58.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Pa Value Mun Income Tr (VPV) by 286,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,564 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total Bnd Mrkt (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,151 are held by City Of London Invest Management. Fiera Capital invested in 254,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Karpus reported 329,704 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 19,236 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 49,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 65,487 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc has 30,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Advsr Lp has 38,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 27,765 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs reported 22,139 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 45,249 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 37,328 shares. 137,755 were reported by Bulldog Invsts Llc. Raymond James & accumulated 42,582 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Inc reported 6,141 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 1.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 249,153 shares stake. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa holds 1,789 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Business Financial Svcs Inc has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,394 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Llc owns 2,143 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alexandria Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cullinan Inc has 1,355 shares. First Amer Comml Bank invested in 30,120 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Commerce owns 17,556 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). National Bank Of The West accumulated 0.09% or 2,074 shares. Scott Selber Inc owns 1.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,978 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Tr Stk Mrk Vipe (VTI) by 3,000 shares to 4,803 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Etf Trust Ftse Rafi Us by 3,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.