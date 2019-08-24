Karpus Management Position in Dtf Tax (DTF) Has Boosted by $2.30 Million; Jabil (JBL) Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 17,138 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 836,337 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Net $37.3M; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 38,125 shares to 21,675 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Municipal Target (BTT) by 108,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Clym Infl Opp In (WIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Service Advsr has 22,139 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 65,487 shares. 37,328 were reported by Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley holds 50,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1607 Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 250,857 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 45,249 shares. Bulldog Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 137,755 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0.23% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus Management holds 329,704 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 26,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 38,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,151 were reported by City Of London Invest Mngmt Limited. 42,582 were reported by Raymond James Assoc.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $108.00M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

