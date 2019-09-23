Karpus Management Maintains Holding in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC); World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shares Declined While Light Street Capital Management Raised Stake

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69M, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 674,450 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82M, up from 4.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 19,202 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 37,070 shares to 150,920 shares, valued at $22.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 68,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,960 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:WWE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment – Remember, Stocks Don’t Grow To The Sky – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WWE® Royal Rumble® Tickets Available Friday, September 20 – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Are Looking at WWE All Wrong – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Principal Fin Gru accumulated 502,931 shares. 31,938 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Paloma Prns Com holds 128,057 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 4.60 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 14,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 27 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,595 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 8,087 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 183,717 shares. Melvin Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.52% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Zeke Cap Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 4,462 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Assetmark accumulated 351 shares.

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Announces Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” on May 18, 2016. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duff & Phelps Utility And Corporate Bond Trust Inc. Announces Dividends – PR Newswire” published on December 14, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.