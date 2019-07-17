Karpus Management Lowered Position in Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) by $2.67 Million as Shares Rose; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 53,203 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 9,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,715 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 16,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $359.96. About 682,369 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graf Industrial Acq Corp by 1.36M shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $15.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Int Dur Qual Mun Trm Fd (NIQ) by 383,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Megalith Financial Acq Corp.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,240 shares to 159,550 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 104,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.07 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533. $2.00 million worth of stock was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.