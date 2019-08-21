Karpus Management Increases Position in Dtf Tax (DTF); Microchip Technology (MCHP) Valuation Declined While Partner Investment Management LP Increased Holding by $339,152

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 31,111 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 26,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 30,762 shares traded or 114.32% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 228,476 shares to 566,241 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Pa Value Mun Income Tr (VPV) by 286,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,564 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 261,792 were reported by Saba Cap Management L P. First Tru Advsr LP invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bulldog Ltd Liability stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 65,487 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.05% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 42,582 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dakota Wealth holds 0.23% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 19,236 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 50,716 shares or 0% of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 45,249 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability. Fiera Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 254,435 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated owns 30,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. City Of London Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,151 shares.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,776 shares to 8,978 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 3,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,144 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr reported 0.06% stake. 3,262 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 13,854 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 3,050 shares. United Cap Advisers Lc holds 42,276 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Coho Prtn has invested 3.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Endowment Management LP holds 48,100 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 34,825 shares. 87,699 are owned by Aviva Plc. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Boltwood owns 20,395 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Schroder Management Grp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 3,022 were accumulated by Counselors.