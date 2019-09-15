Karpus Management Increased Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Stake by $1.59 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Valuation Rose While Manikay Partners Has Raised by $656,250 Its Position

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82 million, up from 4.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 60,485 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 318,693 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.00M shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $29.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 483,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 232,686 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 852,351 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.59M shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0% or 151 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa accumulated 822,013 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 260,899 shares. Muzinich & invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Water Island Llc reported 219,500 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 54,428 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 41,185 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Financial Post” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: A Detailed Look At 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CNX Reports First Quarter Results and Provides Updated 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NOW Is About To Recover From Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,440 are held by Lpl Limited Liability Corp. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mark Sheptoff Planning has 3,971 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 78,189 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 67,881 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 3.92M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Reilly Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,284 shares. Bulldog Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 153,517 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 3,972 shares stake. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.28% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 345,483 shares. Landscape Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Next Financial Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC).