Karpus Management Holding in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Has Trimmed as Shares Were Volatile; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Holding

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 131,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 412,435 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 281,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 3.95 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 12/03/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 53,368 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 1,530 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 299,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability owns 361,466 shares. Fmr Limited invested in 0% or 1 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 4,545 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 56,866 shares. Virginia-based 1607 Capital Prtn Limited has invested 0.08% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 124,718 were accumulated by 1St Source Savings Bank. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck has 150,139 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 14,880 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Management Limited reported 5,796 shares stake. Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 195,548 shares. Lincoln National accumulated 107,999 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gigcapital Inc Acq Corp by 377,624 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $13.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Inc Trst (CEV) by 80,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.2% or 1.54M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 26,128 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 13,665 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 13,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Clearbridge Invests Limited Com has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cna holds 0.39% or 119,068 shares in its portfolio. 104,490 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Citigroup holds 0.01% or 381,890 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 244,453 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 327,942 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd has invested 0.49% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 22,758 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 105,094 shares to 87,179 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 5,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,472 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).