Karpus Management Has Upped Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding; As Dexcom (DXCM) Market Value Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Stake

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 4,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 71,523 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, down from 76,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $171.61. About 446,296 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.27 million market cap company. It closed at $14.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings In Ii (MUE) by 46,341 shares to 303,313 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fnd (CRF) by 83,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,178 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Cda Etf (EWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 27,765 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 11,329 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 30,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 926,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associates reported 42,582 shares. Raymond James Finance invested in 22,139 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Corp has 137,755 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 38,957 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 45,249 shares stake. Fiera Capital Corporation has 254,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1607 Prns Limited Com invested in 250,857 shares. Moreover, Karpus Management has 0.16% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 329,704 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Saba Capital LP has invested 0.15% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 74,456 shares to 203,382 shares, valued at $32.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).