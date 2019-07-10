Karpus Management Has Trimmed Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position as Valuation Rose; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Rose, Arrow Financial Trimmed Its Stake

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 89,614 shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,355 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 80,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 4.40M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – Chips: Morgan Stanley Defends View ‘Double Ordering’ Is a Big Risk — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Cricket-Morgan hopes ball-tampering bans will restore cricket’s image; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 21/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 4.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Slimmon agrees and sees opportunity in financials and industrials; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 18/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL PLC WMH.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 330P FROM 325P; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY EQUITY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $2.6 BLN INCREASED FROM $2.0 BLN A YEAR AGO

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc accumulated 0% or 62,469 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp owns 2,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Fincl has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1,715 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Koshinski Asset stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc reported 5,142 shares stake. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 188,791 shares. Brave Asset Inc reported 23,331 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 15,550 were accumulated by Bb&T Lc. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rivernorth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.96% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Witt O’Brien’s Expands Public Sector Leadership – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) CEO Mark Mader on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Sarepta Into PROMOVI Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Premier Oil plc’s (LON:PMO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kimball International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results and Announces Connect Strategy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trident Acq Corp by 295,550 shares to 801,725 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lf Capital Acq Corp by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Insur (MYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Advsrs has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 653,221 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 904,634 shares. First Manhattan has 1,487 shares. Miles Capital stated it has 0.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Todd Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.15% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 968,675 shares. Moreover, St Johns Inv Co has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 116 shares. Rothschild & Communications Asset Mgmt Us holds 627,117 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.37% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 13,833 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson & Company Lc accumulated 0.27% or 43,836 shares. Pzena Investment Management Limited Co has invested 2.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).