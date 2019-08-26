Karpus Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) by $2.67 Million; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Stake by $477,472 as Shares Declined

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 52,723 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 59,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 48,185 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 107,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 10.88 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/04/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Closes: Betty Ford: A Champion for Breast Cancer Awareness; 06/05/2018 – With Ford’s latest powerplant technology and all of the convenient tech features consumers want, the Expedition represents the modern choice among full-size SUVs that often feel behind the times; 05/03/2018 Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N WORKING WITH KEY SUPPLIER TO SHIFT F-150 PARTS PRODUCTION FROM MICHIGAN TO ONTARIO; 17/04/2018 – FORD SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS, LEARN MORE; 16/05/2018 – FORD REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ITS CAPITAL EFFICIENCY; 11/05/2018 – Yashar Ali : Michael Cohen made an overture to provide consulting services to Ford Motor Co. in January 2017, but was; 12/04/2018 – Paice: Resolution With Ford Brings an End to Years of Litigation; 15/03/2018 – Ford teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Com reported 223,369 shares. Earnest Ltd Com has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1,644 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 325,805 shares. Numerixs Inv Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Brown Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 49,031 shares. Sage Group Incorporated Inc owns 3,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers accumulated 1,817 shares. 169,739 are held by Element Mgmt Limited Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.80 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. 12,333 were accumulated by Barry Limited Company. Denali Llc reported 286,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.67% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 400,727 shares. Sei Invests Com has 134,090 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.38 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,835 shares to 59,656 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,330 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).