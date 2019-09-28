Karpus Management Has Raised Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by $1.59 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Visa (V) Holder Fragasso Group Increased Stake

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 22,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82M, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 79,750 shares traded or 1.08% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Municipal Target (BTT) by 276,084 shares to 780,347 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd Com (EIM) by 1.78M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.50M shares, and cut its stake in Pure Acq Corp; Tnt Act Dt: 10/15/2019; Cash: $10.00.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1,284 shares. Next Group Incorporated stated it has 2,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 128,367 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 34,118 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc stated it has 0.26% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Moreover, Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Webster Fincl Bank N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 17,777 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 3,972 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 18,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Shaker Svcs Limited Liability Co stated it has 96,598 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 6,072 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dudley Shanley reported 25,599 shares stake. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16,259 shares. Stieven Advisors LP reported 1.91% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Patten Gp reported 59,035 shares or 4.19% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Management Limited has invested 7.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Acropolis Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strs Ohio has invested 1.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hikari Tsushin owns 101,598 shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. First Citizens National Bank And Tru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47,098 shares. Meridian Management Company stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 18,777 were reported by Pinnacle Hldg Limited Company. Savant Ltd Liability Co has 11,303 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.55% or 140,058 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46,123 shares to 5,093 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

