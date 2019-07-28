Karpus Management Has Raised Dtf Tax (DTF) Stake by $2.30 Million; Granahan Investment Management Cut Stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by $647,379 as Market Valuation Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 23,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,543 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 522,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 951,268 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 26/03/2018 – PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $46.35 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Homology Medicines Appoints Mary Thistle to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces lnclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol (Atherogenic Lipoproteins) Linked to Heart Attack and Stroke; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-62: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Takeda Pharmaceutical Spain, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 06/04/2018 – DEERFIELD MGMT lll, L.P. REPORTS A 6.98 PCT STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Presents New Five-Year Strategy for Improving Access to Priority Treatments in Developing Countries; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA, EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPT REGULATORY

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 3,517 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,216 shares to 734,541 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 47,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37.97 million activity.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medicines Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “David Einhorn’s Greenlight Buys NeuBase Therapeutics Stake – GuruFocus.com” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Medicines Company (MDCO) Q1 Loss Narrows, Inclisiran in Focus – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Medicines Co. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, DS, MDCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.73 earnings per share, down 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.67 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura owns 5,244 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,517 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 56,824 shares. American Century has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Whittier Trust Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). International Gru has 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 14,178 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 60,413 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 85 shares. First Eagle Investment Limited Liability Com owns 492,873 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Limited Co stated it has 7,907 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Limited Liability Co invested 1.53% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 50,204 shares. Counselors owns 8,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr LP reported 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 22,139 are owned by Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 26,671 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. 261,792 are owned by Saba L P. Fiera reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Morgan Stanley reported 50,716 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 19,236 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Karpus Mngmt Incorporated holds 329,704 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,249 shares. 49,916 are owned by Savings Bank Of America De. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0% stake. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 37,328 shares.

