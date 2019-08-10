Karpus Management Has Lowered Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Stake by $941,208; Shares Were Volatile; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 369.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 14,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 18,791 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 18,040 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Van Eck Associates Corp stated it has 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Sit Investment Assocs holds 0.02% or 59,100 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 361,466 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 19,604 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associates has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Capital Inv Advisors Ltd invested in 0.14% or 195,548 shares. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 19,105 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 124,718 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 172,678 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Cohen Steers owns 29,617 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Qlty (MUC) by 228,851 shares to 928,303 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 2.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Opes Acq Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Willingdon Wealth holds 21,702 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hendershot Invests Inc has 106,903 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc holds 12,286 shares. Hilltop holds 5,589 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 714 shares. Country Club Na holds 0.85% or 64,519 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Investment Advsr reported 123,002 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 12,466 shares. Spinnaker accumulated 0.18% or 16,279 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Management has 69,292 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corp reported 99,168 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 8.40M shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 26,421 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 9,112 shares.