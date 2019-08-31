Karpus Management Has Lowered Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holding as Share Value Were Volatile; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Rose, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 62.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 682,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 409,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.73 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 864,692 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.47M market cap company. It closed at $13.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp stated it has 2,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 157,168 were reported by Raymond James Associates. Oppenheimer Co Inc reported 13,300 shares. Advsr Asset Inc owns 242,083 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Twin Focus Partners Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 172,678 shares. 333 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Assocs Inc. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0.41% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 526,228 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 480,908 are held by Robinson Capital Limited Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 19,604 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 188,791 shares in its portfolio. Karpus Mgmt reported 56,883 shares. Van Eck accumulated 0.01% or 150,139 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 202,251 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $99.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegro Merger Acq Corp by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52M shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp Fd (FAM).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $164.78M for 22.24 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 42,891 shares to 88,702 shares, valued at $17.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 425,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 3,359 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv accumulated 45 shares. Hoplite Capital Management LP reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 23,412 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 23,405 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.64% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Oakworth Incorporated reported 1,445 shares stake. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 15,852 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 1.23 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn stated it has 1,840 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Communication has 0.37% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Dynamic Cap Mgmt accumulated 20,180 shares.