Karpus Management Has Lowered Its Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holding by $2.67 Million; Charter Trust Company Lowered Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 5,346 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 20,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 122,510 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 143,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.23. About 716,515 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiberius Acq Corp by 199,522 shares to 291,522 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Acq Corp by 868,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Ny Insured Fd (MHN).

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fund Statistics Now Available for Dreyfus Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M on Wednesday, July 31. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 10,338 shares to 22,897 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA warns on rare liver injury with HCV meds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

