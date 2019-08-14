Karpus Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) as Valuation Were Volatile; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holding In Open Text (OTEX) Was Has Increased

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 17,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 9.88 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.47M, up from 9.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 627,451 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 15,977 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $66.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 0.02% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 26,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. City Of London Com owns 29,151 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Landscape Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 37,328 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 65,487 shares. 42,582 are owned by Raymond James. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,329 shares. Saba Mngmt LP has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs Incorporated invested in 22,139 shares. 926,150 are owned by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 254,435 shares. Karpus Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 19,236 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 1607 Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 250,857 shares. Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0.81% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).