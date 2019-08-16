Karpus Management Has Lifted Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding by $2.30 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; Whittier Trust Co Increases Position in Salesforce Com Com (CRM)

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 7,651 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 7,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 80,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73 million, up from 72,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 11,329 shares. City Of London Inv Communication owns 29,151 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 45,249 shares. Karpus Mngmt holds 329,704 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. 926,150 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. The Illinois-based First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Capital stated it has 254,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1607 Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.18% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wolverine Asset Lc holds 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 65,487 shares. 19,236 are owned by Dakota Wealth. Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% or 27,765 shares in its portfolio. 137,755 were reported by Bulldog Investors Lc. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 26,671 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Fd Inc (CHN) by 148,629 shares to 212,453 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Euro (IEUR) by 285,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,754 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11,532 shares to 15,815 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Consumer Stap (XLP) by 144,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,147 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ).