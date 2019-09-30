Karpus Management Has Lifted Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Position by $1.59 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) as Stock Value Rose

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82M, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 79,750 shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.23M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 374,469 shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Yr Outlook After Reporting Strong 1Q Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FSS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.41 million shares or 0.43% less from 52.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated reported 123,386 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). 45,982 were accumulated by Alphaone Investment Services Ltd Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 40,916 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 154,500 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 882,527 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 31,615 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Panagora Asset Management invested in 523,058 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny invested in 191,900 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap & Equity invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). First Mercantile Tru owns 4,393 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 198,232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 403,275 shares to 241,725 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 75,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 36,254 shares to 529,987 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock New York Muni Inc (BNY) by 49,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,544 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (CH).