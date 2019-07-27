Karpus Management Has Lifted Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding by $2.30 Million; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Position in Eog Res (EOG) Has Cut by $484,500

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 14,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 3,517 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,420 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.08M for 14.34 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 9,993 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 65 shares. 26,026 were accumulated by D L Carlson Invest. Puzo Michael J invested in 1.19% or 32,140 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 145,140 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Howland Capital Management has 87,393 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. 473 are held by Carroll Financial Associates. F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Golub Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 6,000 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cap Interest Ltd Ca has 22,468 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 218,667 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 1.27M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 2.76M shares.

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bausch Health: Now Offense – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Generalist’s Guide To Shipping Investment – Stock Pick, Part III – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Navios Maritime Partners – Fundamental Disconnect – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intrepid Potash – Irrational Sell-Off After Earnings; Buy This Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Royal Bank Of Scotland: Avoid This Mess – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Quality Muni Inc Trst (IQI) by 309,488 shares to 90,745 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 126,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Em Mkts Equity Income Fund (CH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 19,236 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). State Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 49,916 shares. 1607 Prtnrs Llc has 250,857 shares. Saba Cap Mngmt LP has 0.15% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 261,792 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Landscape Cap Management Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 37,328 shares. City Of London Ltd accumulated 29,151 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 926,150 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 22,139 shares. Bulldog owns 0.81% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 137,755 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 26,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc owns 0.02% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 30,000 shares. Fiera Corporation has invested 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 65,487 are owned by Wolverine Asset Limited.