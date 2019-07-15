Karpus Management Has Increased Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding by $2.30 Million; Yum Brands (YUM) Share Price Rose While Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Trimmed by $912,582 Its Holding

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48M, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $111.55. About 139,213 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 5,027 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 19,236 shares. 30,000 were reported by Wesbanco State Bank. City Of London Invest Management invested in 29,151 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% or 42,582 shares. 1607 Cap Prns Limited Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 926,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 11,329 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 254,435 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 50,716 shares. 65,487 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs holds 22,139 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 27,765 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mgmt holds 37,328 shares. Karpus holds 0.16% or 329,704 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 26,671 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Municipal Income Trust by 329,539 shares to 977,119 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd Inc (CII) by 120,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,002 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Clym Infl Opp In (WIW).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,211 shares to 161,033 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. $1.83 million worth of stock was sold by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8. Creed Greg sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32 million.