Karpus Management Has Increased Dtf Tax (DTF) Position by $2.30 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Upped Nice LTD (NICE) Stake

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78M market cap company. It closed at $13.94 lastly. It is down 5.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 141,420 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 38,957 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank stated it has 30,000 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 49,916 shares. Saba Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 261,792 shares. Karpus Mngmt has 329,704 shares. 45,249 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Ltd Com. New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Lc has invested 0.81% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Florida-based Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Geode Mngmt Lc stated it has 27,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 65,487 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 926,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Cap stated it has 254,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James & has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). City Of London Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 29,151 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 196,319 shares to 177,357 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total Bnd Mrkt (BND) by 31,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Cda Etf (EWC).