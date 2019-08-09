Karpus Management Has Increased Dtf Tax (DTF) Position by $2.30 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Capital International LTD Has Increased Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 3,292 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 408,239 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79M, up from 395,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 289,883 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,241 shares to 785 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,105 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME).

