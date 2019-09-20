Karpus Management Has Decreased Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Position by $1.41 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Upped U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holding by $826,384

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 10,941 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 15,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.80 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 5.19 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock California Municipal Income Tr (BFZ) by 44,594 shares to 808,337 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) by 139,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd Com (EVM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based 1607 Capital Prns Lc has invested 0.67% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Pnc accumulated 71,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Family Management Corp reported 14,404 shares. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 133,774 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd has 276,310 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 102,077 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 12,366 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser has 22,351 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 60,892 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 2,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 0% or 13,545 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated reported 19,746 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 10,433 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America De holds 156,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

