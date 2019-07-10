Karpus Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) by $2.67 Million; Hutchinson Capital Management Position in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 1.24M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 08/05/2018 – Saudi Fund Is Said to Hire HSBC’s Local Head of Asset Management; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Outgoing RBS CFO Ewen Stevenson has been interviewed by HSBC – The Times; 04/04/2018 – SPANISH POLICE ARRESTS HERVE FALCIANI – POLICE; 28/03/2018 – G4S PLC GFS.L : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 02/04/2018 – HSBC estimates in the long run, the new tax reforms could add about 40 basis-points to India’s economic growth; 20/04/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 19 (Table); 04/05/2018 – HSBC: Profit Before Tax at $4.76 Billion, Down 4% On-Year, on Higher Operating Expenses; 17/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ADVISORY GROUP PIRC RECOMMENDS OPPOSING HSBC EXECUTIVES’ PAY; 22/03/2018 – WASHTEC WSUG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 76 EUROS FROM 72 EUROS

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 56,863 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opes Acq Corp by 53,400 shares to 159,400 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 262,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN).

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fund Statistics Now Available for Dreyfus Closed-End Funds – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. Annual Report Now Available – Business Wire” with publication date: November 30, 2017.