Karpus Management Has Cut Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position by $941,208 as Valuation Were Volatile; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Upped Centene Del (CNC) Position

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 77,613 shares traded or 9.34% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04 million, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 16,653 shares to 20,621 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57.87 million shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 217,339 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,637 shares. Globeflex Cap LP owns 20,108 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jennison Assocs Ltd has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Everence Cap Mngmt holds 7,940 shares. 46,724 were accumulated by Westpac Banking Corp. Pointstate Limited Partnership reported 0.4% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenview Management Ltd Liability reported 724,752 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 94,182 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Numerixs Technologies Incorporated reported 0.3% stake. Petrus Tru Co Lta holds 0.07% or 6,714 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “For Nike, China’s Been Doing It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.