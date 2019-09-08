Karpus Management Decreased Its Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position by $941,208 as Share Value Were Volatile; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shares Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Increased Its Stake

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 70,521 shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 23695% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 71,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 2.84M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.23 million are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fmr Limited Liability owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 113,700 shares. Oppenheimer owns 13,300 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc holds 2,702 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 4,545 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.05% or 107,999 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld accumulated 5,142 shares. 1St Source Bancorp owns 124,718 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0% or 1,540 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs holds 0% or 62,469 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). City Of London Co Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock California Municipal Income Tr (BFZ) by 58,048 shares to 763,743 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opes Acq Corp by 53,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Small Cp Etf (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 87,285 are held by Allstate Corporation. 19,253 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 294,627 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Natixis LP holds 477,580 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.07% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.09% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Brookmont Cap Management holds 0.14% or 6,796 shares. Park Circle Company stated it has 0.24% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.12M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 21,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.43% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 10,000 shares. Jump Trading owns 8,145 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,346 shares stake.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.