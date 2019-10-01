Karpus Management Decreased Its Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Position by $1.41 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Duquesne Family Office Has Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake as Share Value Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 51.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 249,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 230,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 480,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 9.42 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 6,793 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Growth & Income Fund by 21,358 shares to 406,738 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mudrick Capital Acq Corp; Tnt Acq Dt: 02/08/2020; Cash: $10.10 by 189,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Term National Muni Bond (SUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Communication Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 730 shares. 2,515 are held by Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Company. Van Eck Corporation accumulated 73,253 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 0% or 11,091 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Capital Ltd Co has 861,374 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 87,068 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 250 shares. 5,797 are held by Cls Investments Ltd. Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 17,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has 28,593 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Landscape Management Llc holds 0.03% or 22,314 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors Inc holds 0% or 22,351 shares.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 16,060 shares to 74,750 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Omers Administration reported 198,900 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 516,171 were accumulated by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Paradigm Financial Limited Liability Company invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 70,675 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. 28,180 are held by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 593,183 shares. Guardian invested in 0.53% or 1.01M shares. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 317 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 540 shares or 0% of the stock. Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership stated it has 6.43M shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 35,042 shares. Pnc Services Incorporated invested in 327,943 shares.