Karpus Management Decreased Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Price Rose, Cadinha & Co Lowered Its Position by $7.45 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $501.28. About 372,908 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 22,158 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Int Dur Qual Mun Trm Fd (NIQ) by 383,136 shares to 443,909 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Inc Trst (CEV) by 80,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Opes Acq Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 22,923 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of The West accumulated 0.13% or 2,004 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 138,173 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hanseatic Management Service stated it has 0.95% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fmr Limited Company reported 0.47% stake. Moreover, Salem Counselors Inc has 0.32% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.63% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 2,520 shares. Sumitomo Life has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com Delaware accumulated 15,714 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 46,221 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 125 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.15% or 12,236 shares. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Co invested in 3.78% or 31,260 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 53.10 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,610 shares to 7,077 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 93,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

