Karpus Management Cut Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position by $941,208; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shareholder Capital International LTD Has Cut Stake by $2.00 Million as Shares Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 7,613 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 166,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 187,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 320,909 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Argent accumulated 31,593 shares. 724,787 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd. 688,806 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Beese Fulmer Inv holds 395,608 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru owns 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 325,403 shares. Service Automobile Association owns 459,352 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 482,065 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited invested in 0.05% or 216,081 shares. Old National Bankshares In owns 16,680 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 3.71 million shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Pitcairn invested in 20,696 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 50,340 shares. 13,477 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,671 shares to 117,422 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $340.92M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Focus Capital Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 31,294 shares in its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers has 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,702 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Group. Smith Moore & has 80,557 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 16,800 shares. City Of London Management Com holds 120,588 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 181,234 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 46,593 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 1,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fiera Corp accumulated 299,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cohen Steers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Sit Invest Assocs Incorporated owns 59,100 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 29,425 shares.

