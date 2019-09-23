Karpus Management Cut Position in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) as Stock Value Were Volatile; Hartford Financial Management Increases Holding in Adobe (ADBE)

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 43,547 shares traded or 41.97% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 119.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 1.71M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 102,077 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.04% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Mgmt Pro Incorporated accumulated 700 shares. Karpus Management Incorporated reported 24,882 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0.11% or 19,746 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 730 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 60,892 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 28,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,455 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Moreover, Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). 250 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Inc Trst (CEV) by 27,674 shares to 560,865 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp: Tnt Acq Dt; 5/16/2020; Cash: $10.00 by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ins Muni Income Tr (BYM).

