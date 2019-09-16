Karpus Management Cut Its Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Position by $1.41 Million; Old Republic International Has Lowered Its Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Stake by $32.41 Million

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16 million, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $205.37. About 37,561 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 11,412 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forum Merger Ii Acq Corp; Tnt Act Dt: 2/3/2020; Cash $10.00 by 127,775 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Growth & Income Fund by 21,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Regional Economics Matter For Municipal Bonds – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q1 2019 Credit Commentary – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 declares $0.0420 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 2019 Credit Commentary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NXQ: Better Than Cash? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Services Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) or 730 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2,515 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 262,685 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 10,433 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) or 22,314 shares. Fincl Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). 1607 Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 861,374 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 60,892 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 133,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 102,077 shares. 17,455 were reported by Investment Advisors Ltd Llc. Family Mngmt invested in 14,404 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought 686 shares worth $165,024.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Erie Indemnity Co. At $240, Earn 8.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Insurance Brokers – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) CEO Timothy NeCastro on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Erie Indemnity boosts dividend, maintains management fee – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Share Price Is Up 185% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 30.56 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 5,347 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York owns 1,527 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc accumulated 0% or 131 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 15,400 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 799 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 38,500 shares. Fincl Corporation holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 30,782 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 161 shares. 350,595 are held by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 37,600 shares to 714,100 shares, valued at $36.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Services Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).