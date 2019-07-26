Karpus Management Boosted Its Holding in Dtf Tax (DTF) as Shares Rose; Howe & Rusling Position in Centurylink (CTL) Lifted as Share Price Declined

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 3,517 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 246679.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 286,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 286,264 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 4.90M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 58,901 shares. 18 are owned by Covington Cap Mngmt. The New York-based Intll Group has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Carroll Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 756 shares. Amg Natl Trust National Bank & Trust owns 15,495 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York holds 0.18% or 558,691 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B Communication has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 27,074 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 4.36 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% or 180,548 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 286,264 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.48 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 2.94% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 6.87M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rudman Errol M accumulated 2.79% or 344,841 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 13,219 shares to 51,292 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,946 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

