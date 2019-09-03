Karpus Management Boosted Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Position by $2.30 Million; M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $23.68 Million as Share Value Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 816,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 24,563 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, down from 840,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 936,591 shares traded or 118.76% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.27 million market cap company. It closed at $14.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 331,947 were reported by Invesco Limited. James Invest Inc reported 60,048 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 20,923 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Ks. 1,547 were accumulated by Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 379 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% or 7,374 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 19,344 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 63,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation holds 89,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5.27 million shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,902 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 255 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 41,037 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 150,585 shares to 422,767 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. MDC’s profit will be $50.47 million for 11.37 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.16% negative EPS growth.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Clym Infl Opp In (WIW) by 271,894 shares to 764,587 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Quality Muni Inc Trst (IQI) by 309,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,745 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div Fd (ETG).